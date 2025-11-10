Night temperatures dip 2-5 degrees Celsius below normal across Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 10 (PTI) Rajasthan witnessed a dip in night temperatures on Monday with Fatehpur in Sikar district recording the lowest minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Nagaur at 6.9 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Night temperatures at most places were two to five degrees below normal, the Met office said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dausa, Alwar, Dungarpur and Churu districts recorded minimums of 8.7 degrees, 9 degrees, 9.1 degrees and 9.6 degrees Celsius respectively, while the mercury dipped to 9.7 degrees and 9.8 degrees Celsius at Karauli and Ajmer districts respectively.

The minimum temperature settled at 11.4 degrees Celsius in Sikar, 11.6 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara and Sriganganagar, 11.4 degrees Celsius in Sikar and 11.9 degrees Celsius in Tonk. Jaipur recorded a minimum of 13.4 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. The department forecast that minimum temperatures are likely to drop further by one or two degrees Celsius. PTI SDA ARB ARB ARB