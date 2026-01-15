Night temperatures go up in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 15 (PTI) Temperatures in Kashmir went up slightly remained well below the freezing point, officials here said on Thursday.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, up from minus 5.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.

Bone-chilling cold conditions have frozen parts of several water bodies, including the interiors of the Dal Lake here.

Shopian in south Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in the valley last night, with the mercury settling at minus 6.1 degrees Celsius, up from minus 7.5 degrees it saw a day before. Pulwama also recorded minus 6.1 degrees.

Pahalgam, a tourist resort in south Kashmir and one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.0 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Gulmarg, the popular ski resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, registered a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, while Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district recorded minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, they said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of the valley, saw the mercury settle at minus 4.7 degrees Celsius. Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.1 degrees Celsius and Kupwara minus 4.9 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Kashmir Valley is currently in the midst of 'Chilla-i-Kalan', the 40-day harshest winter period, during which night temperatures frequently plunge several degrees below the freezing point and snowfall chances are the highest.

'Chilla-i-Kalan', which began on December 21 last year, will end on January 30. The India Meteorological Department has said the western disturbance is approaching Kashmir and is likely to affect the valley from January 16.