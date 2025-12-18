Night temperatures rise above freezing point in Kashmir with Chillai-Kalan approaching

Srinagar, Dec 18 (PTI) Kashmir is experiencing a huge relief from intense cold as night temperatures rose and settled above the freezing point, with rain and snow expected to coincide with the oncoming "Chillai-Kalan", the 40-day harshest winter period, officials said on Thursday.

The mercury in most places in the valley settled above the freezing point, with Srinagar recording a low of 0.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, an improvement from the previous night's minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, they said.

Night temperatures were 2.2 notches above normal for this time of the season. The minimum temperature across the valley hovered between 1.7 to 6.6 degrees Celsius, they said.

A thick layer of fog engulfed Srinagar and most other parts of the valley, especially near water bodies, during the early hours.

Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a low of 0.8 degrees Celsius -- up by over three degrees, while the temperature in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at minus 1 degrees Celsius. Kokernag in south Kashmir registered a low of 1.8 degrees Celsius, they said.

In Gulmarg, the minimum temperature settled above the freezing point at 1.6 degrees Celsius, the same as the previous night, the weather officials said.

Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 0.4 degrees Celsius. Pulwama town was the coldest spot with a minimum of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, they said.

The Kashmir Valley is bracing for the onset of Chillai-Kalan on December 21. Chances of snowfall is highest in this period, with temperatures dropping sharply across the valley. Chillai-Kalan ends on January 30.

So far this winter, the valley has not witnessed any major wet spell, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed optimism, saying the dry spell would end soon.

"Alhamdulillah, this prolonged dry spell in J-K that has persisted since early last month looks like it will finally end this weekend," Abdullah wrote on X.

The dry weather so far has led to an increase in ailments like cough and the common cold, but the meteorological department (MeT) has forecast a spell of wet weather on December 20-21, coinciding with the onset of 'Chillai-Kalan'.

Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected in the higher reaches of Kashmir, while light to moderate precipitation may affect the plains, ending the dry spell, officials said.