Night temperatures rise in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 19 (PTI) Night temperatures improved in Rajasthan with Alwar recording the lowest minimum temperature at 7.2 degrees Celsius, the meteorological centre said on Sunday.

Ganganagar and Karauli recorded a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, Jaisalmer 7.9 degrees Celsius, Sangaria 8.8 degrees Celsius, Chittorgarh 9.2 degrees Celsius, and Pilani and Kota 9.5 degrees Celsius, it said.

Several areas were shrouded in dense fog.

The meteorological centre said there is a possibility of light rain in some places in northwestern and northeastern parts of the state on January 21 and 22 due to a fresh western disturbance. PTI SDA DIV DIV