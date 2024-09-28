Night-time cleaning to begin in Chandni Chowk from next week: MCD

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Night-time cleaning operations will be introduced in Chandni Chowk from next week to improve the area's sanitation, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) announced in an official statement on Saturday.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, accompanied by Councillor Punaradeep Singh Sahney and other MCD officials, inspected the Chandni Chowk area to address concerns regarding cleanliness and sanitations, the statement said.

During the inspection, Mayor Oberoi received numerous complaints from both residents and vendors about unsatisfactory cleaning conditions along the stretch between Lal Quila and Fatehpuri Masjid Road, it added.

In response, the mayor has directed the MCD officials to deploy a dedicated night shift cleaning team in addition to the existing morning and afternoon shifts.

This will be the first time night-time cleaning is implemented on Chandni Chowk market road, starting next week, as per the statement.

The mayor outlined a three-point agenda to enhance the area's sanitation system. This includes setting up a dedicated team for night-time cleaning.

Use of mechanised machinery: The mayor has instructed the deputy commissioner to submit a proposal within a week for the procurement of advanced cleaning equipment. Furthermore, regular inspections will be conducted by Oberoi to monitor the progress with the first visit scheduled for Monday. PTI SJJ AS AS