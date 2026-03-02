Night traffic banned on key routes through Pilibhit Tiger Reserve to protect wildlife

Pilibhit (UP), Mar 2 (PTI) The Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) administration has imposed a complete ban on vehicular movement during night hours on major roads passing through core forest areas to ensure wildlife safety and comply with the Supreme Court directives, officials said on Monday.

The order has come into immediate effect.

According to an official communication issued by Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Bharat Kumar, the decision has been taken in compliance with the Supreme Court's order dated November 17, 2025, and guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

The court, in clauses 48.7 and 48.8 of its order, made it mandatory to restrict night traffic on national, state and district roads passing through wildlife sanctuaries and tiger reserves.

Under the new directions, vehicular movement will remain completely prohibited from evening to morning on the Pilibhit-Puranpur road passing through the Mala range forest area, the Pilibhit-Madhotanda road, and the Madhotanda-Khatima road falling under the Mala and Mahof ranges of the reserve.

Forest officials clarified that the restriction applies to general traffic and private vehicles. However, ambulances and vehicles engaged in emergency services have been exempted from the ban on humanitarian grounds.

All other private and commercial vehicles will not be allowed entry into the designated forest stretches after sunset, officials said.

Copies of the order have been sent to the superintendent of police, the district magistrate and the field director to ensure effective enforcement.

Range officers have been directed to install barriers and intensify patrolling to strictly implement the restrictions.

Officials said the primary objective of the move is to prevent road accidents involving wildlife, particularly tigers, during night hours and to minimise human interference in their natural habitat.