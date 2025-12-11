Nightclub constructed on agricultural land in North Goa sealed

Panaji, Dec 11 (PTI) In a crackdown on illegal nightclubs in the aftermath of the Arpora fire tragedy, the authorities on Thursday sealed `Goya The Night Club' at Vagator in North Goa, claiming that it was constructed on agricultural land.

The action was taken on an order issued by the mamlatdar (revenue official) of Bardez taluka, said a senior official.

The club was constructed on farmland without changing the zone to commercial, he said.

While the establishment was sealed, the owner was given seven days to reply, he added.

Members of the nightclub's management were not available for comment.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant ordered the administration to crack down on nightclubs operating illegally or violating safety norms after a blaze at Birch by Romeo Lane club at Arpora claimed 25 lives on Saturday midnight. PTI RPS KRK