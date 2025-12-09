Nightclub fire accused brought to Goa from Delhi: Police

Panaji, Dec 9 (PTI) Bharat Kohli, an employee of the nightclub in Goa where an inferno claimed 25 lives, was on Tuesday brought to the coastal state by the police from Delhi after securing his transit remand, a senior officer said.

He is the fifth person to be arrested in connection with the tragedy, following the earlier arrest of four senior management members by Anjuna Police after the incident on Saturday night.

According to the officer, Kohli was taken into custody in New Delhi on Monday and brought to Goa by flight on Tuesday, after which he will be produced in a local court.

Kohli, a resident of the Sabzi Mandi area in Delhi, was responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the nightclub, and his name surfaced during the questioning of a club manager, police had said.

The fire broke out at ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ at Arpora in North Goa on Saturday night. Most of the 25 people killed in the incident were nightclub staffers.

The four others arrested earlier were identified as the club's chief general manager, Rajiv Modak; general manager, Vivek Singh; bar manager, Rajiv Singhania; and gate manager, Riyanshu Thakur. PTI RPS NSK