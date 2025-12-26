Nightclub fire: Goa court extends police custody of Luthra brothers till December 29

Panaji, Dec 26 (PTI) A Goa court on Friday extended till December 29 the police custody of brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub where 25 people were killed in a devastating fire earlier this month.

The siblings had fled to Thailand just hours after the tragedy that occurred in Arpora village on December 6 and were deported from that nation on December 17.

The judicial magistrate first class of Mapusa court extended the police custody of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra till December 29, their advocate Parag Rao told reporters.

Their initial 10-day remand expired on Friday.

Rao said that his clients did not oppose the extension of custody, as they want to cooperate with the investigating officer.

The Luthras, who are currently in the custody of Anjuna police, were not at their nightclub when the blaze broke out, he said.

The Anjuna police have registered a case against the brothers for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences.

Eight persons have been arrested so far, while police have initiated the process for the issuance of a Blue Corner Notice against British national Surinder Kumar Khosla, an accused who has fled to the United Kingdom. PTI RPS ARU