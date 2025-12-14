Nightclub fire: Landowner, sarpanch questioned by magisterial inquiry committee

Panaji, Dec 13 (PTI) Original land owner Pradeep Ghadi Amonkar and Arpora-Nagoa sarpanch Roshan Redkar were questioned till late Saturday night by a magisterial inquiry committee in connection with the devastating fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in North Goa.

"My client had a warrant of appearance before the committee today," said Amonkar's lawyer Prasenjeet Dhage.

He was summoned at 3.30 pm and questioned till 10.30 pm, the lawyer said, adding that the panel wanted to know "why this incident happened".

"It was a very intensive and vigorous inquiry," advocate Dhage said.

Goa government has constituted a committee headed by district magistrate Ankit Yadav to inquire into the incident which claimed 25 lives.

Arpora-Nagoa panchayat sarpanch Roshan Redkar told reporters that he answered the committee's questions.

He has already obtained pre-arrest bail from a local court in connection with the case.

Five managers and staff members of the club have been arrested by Goa Police. Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the club, have been detained in Thailand after they fled the country. PTI RPS KRK