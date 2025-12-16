Nightclub fire: Luthra brothers to be brought to Goa from Delhi on Wednesday, say police

Panaji, Dec 16 (PTI) Gaurav Luthra and his brother Saurabh, co-owners of the Goa nightclub where 25 people were killed in a fire on December 6, will be brought to Goa from Delhi by the coastal state's police on Wednesday around 11 am, a senior official said.

A team of the Goa Police, which is currently in Delhi, will be landing with the Luthra brothers at the Manohar International Airport, Mopa in North Goa, the police spokesman said.

"The police team along with the Luthra brothers will arrive at 11 am," he said.

The Luthra brothers, co-owners of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub at Arpora in North Goa, were arrested on Tuesday as soon as they landed in Delhi after being deported from Thailand. A court there allowed the Goa Police their two-day transit remand.

The duo had fled to Phuket (Thailand) early on December 7, hours after the fire at their nightclub, prompting the authorities to issue an Interpol Blue Corner Notice and cancel their passports.

They were detained by Thai authorities at Phuket on December 11 following a request from the Indian government, which later coordinated with officials in Thailand to deport them under legal treaties between the two nations.

Five managers and staff members have already been arrested by the Goa Police in connection with the fire. PTI RPS NP