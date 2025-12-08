Nightclub fire: Nepali community thanks Sawant govt for help in transporting bodies

Panaji, Dec 8 (PTI) A leader of the Nepali community in Goa on Monday thanked the Pramod Sawant government for the support and assistance following the devastating nightclub fire, which killed 25 persons, including four natives of the Himalayan nation.

The blaze that gutted 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub at Arpora in north Goa late Saturday night killed Churna Bahadur Pun, Subhash Chhetri, Vivek Katwal and Manoj Jora, said Puran Biyog, a leader of the Nepali community here.

Biyog, who was at Goa Medical College and Hospital during the day to identify bodies, told PTI the state and Union governments had provided all support in transporting the bodies.

"The Nepali community is very thankful for this support and assistance," he asserted.

The body of Pun was taken to Nepal on Monday via Lucknow with the help of Goa government, while that Chhetri, whose family lives in Darjeeling in West Bengal, was flown there, he said.

"The body of Katwal will be taken to Nepal on Tuesday. Jora's family is in Maharashtra. His body will be taken there on Tuesday," Biyog added.

Biyog said at least 80,000 Nepalis are working in Goa's hospitality sector. PTI RPS BNM