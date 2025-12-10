Nightclub fire: No interim relief for Luthras; `silent partner' Ajay Gupta arrested

Panaji/New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) A Delhi court on Wednesday refused to give any interim protection from arrest to Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the ill-fated Goa nightclub who fled to Thailand, as their partner was held in connection with the fire incident that killed 25 people last weekend. In the court, the Luthras' lawyer refuted allegations that they had fled, claiming the trip was for a business meeting and argued that the brothers are only licensees, not the actual owners of the nightclub.

In his bail plea, Saurabh requested four weeks of transit anticipatory protection, arguing that returning to Goa posed an "imminent threat to his life, liberty and safety" due to angry mobs.

"My other restaurants have been bulldozed. The authorities and even the fourth estate are baying for my blood," his lawyer said in the court. However, Additional Sessions Judge Vandana posted the matter for Thursday and asked Goa police to respond.

Meanwhile, new details emerged regarding the escape of Luthras, against whom an Interpol Blue Corner notice has been issued. Officials said that the duo booked their tickets for Phuket, Thailand, through a travel portal at 1:17 AM on December 7, within an hour of learning about the devastating fire.

At the time when police and administration were still battling the blaze and attempting to rescue staff, the two left India in the early hours of Sunday by an IndiGo flight.

In a related development, the Goa Police on Wednesday arrested Ajay Gupta, who claimed to be a silent partner and investor in the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in North Goa, with the help of Delhi Police Crime Branch. A Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against him.

Gupta, a resident of Jammu, was produced before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vinod Joshi, who granted Goa Police a 36-hour transit remand to take him to Goa.

The court cited the ongoing air travel crisis caused by disrupted IndiGo flights as the reason for the extended remand window, and also directed authorities to ensure proper medical care for Gupta, who suffers from a spinal injury, during his transfer.

Five managers and staff members have already been arrested by Goa Police in connection with the fire that broke out at the nightclub located in Arpora, 25 km from Panaji, around midnight on December 6.

In Panaji, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced a major safety drive ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

After holding a high-level meeting with police, district administrations, and tourism stakeholders in the backdrop of the December 6 incident, Sawant told reporters that the fire safety audit committee formed by the government has begun visiting various tourism establishments and will submit its report after the inspections.

"If the committee finds that the establishments have not complied with the fire safety norms, then their licences would be cancelled and their premises will be sealed," he said.

Sawant also stressed that drastic measures are necessary to ensure such accidents do not recur, especially ahead of the busy Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The government also pledged to implement new safety protocols for water and adventure sports and vowed strict action against touts.

The tourism stakeholders have also been asked to ensure that there are no physical fights between their employees and tourists, the chief minister said.