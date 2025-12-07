Nightclub fire result of total collapse of Goa's 'double-engine' model, say TMC leaders

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leaders on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire at a Goa nightclub.

In a post on microblogging site X, TMC's Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sagarika Ghose called it a total collapse of the "double-engine" model of governance in Goa.

"Shocked, heartbroken at the tragic news of deaths in Goa's Arpora fire. Prayers for those who perished and condolences to the bereaved families," Ghose wrote.

"The sad truth is that this is yet another man-made tragedy. No state exemplifies the total collapse of the so-called double-engine model than Goa. Innocents suffer while administrative apathy continues at all levels," she said.

TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale also offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

"Extremely distressed to know about the tragic death of 23 people due to a fire in Arpora, Goa, last night. Sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

At least 25 persons were killed and six others sustained injuries in the blaze that broke out after midnight at the nightclub, Birch by Romeo Lane in Goa's Arpora village, located around 25 kilometres from state capital Panaji.