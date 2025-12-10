Nightclub fire tragedy: 'Co-owner' Ajay Gupta brought to Goa from Delhi

Panaji, Dec 10 (PTI) Ajay Gupta, who claimed to be a silent partner and investor in the fire-ravaged 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, was brought to Goa from Delhi on a transit remand on Wednesday night for questioning.

Twenty-five people, including 20 staff members and five tourists, were killed in the major blaze at the facility in North Goa on Saturday night.

Goa Police landed with Gupta at Manohar International Airport, Mopa, at 9:45 PM. He was taken to Anjuna police station for further investigation, an official said.

Earlier in the day, Gupta, a resident of Jammu, was produced before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vinod Joshi in Delhi, who granted the Goa Police a 36-hour transit remand to take him to the coastal state.

The court cited the ongoing air travel crisis caused by disrupted IndiGo flights as the reason for the extended remand window, and also directed authorities to ensure proper medical care for Gupta, who suffers from a spinal injury, during his transfer.

Earlier, a Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against Gupta.

Five managers and staff members have already been arrested by Goa Police in connection with the fire that broke out at the nightclub located in Arpora, 25 km from Panaji, around midnight on December 6.

Brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, who are co-owners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, left for Phuket, Thailand, shortly after the fire incident. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice has been issued against them.

They failed to get interim relief from a Delhi court on Wednesday, which fixed their pleas seeking transit anticipatory bail for hearing the following day. PTI RPS GK NSK