Nightclub tragedy: Goa BJP asks Michael Lobo, Dilip Parulekar to clarify graft remarks

Panaji, Dec 12 (PTI) The Goa BJP has sought clarification from two of its leaders over their comments concerning corruption in the backdrop of the December 6 nightclub tragedy, with its state chief asserting that the party cannot be taken for granted.

Lobo and Parulekar had alleged large-scale corruption in the beach belt, claiming that it had resulted in illegalities in the tourism sector. Their remarks came after a fire at ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ in Arpora village left 25 dead, including a few tourists.

“I have heard the statement by both the leaders. I have sought clarification from them for making such statements,” BJP Goa president Damodar Naik told reporters in Panaji on Friday.

He was addressing a press conference to announce an alliance between the BJP and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) for the upcoming zilla panchayat election.

Naik said that the party will take action against both leaders after receiving their clarifications. “The party cannot be taken for granted. We are running a political organisation. Everyone has to be within the limit,” Naik said.

Responding to the allegation by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal that the ruling BJP is involved in corruption, he said, “Let Kejriwal tell us why he was thrown out of Delhi. He was claiming to give good governance.” Speaking about forging an alliance for the Zilla Parishad elections scheduled on December 20, Naik said that they have joined hands with the MGP and have shared three of the 50 seats for them.

He said both parties will contest the election in alliance. PTI RPS NR