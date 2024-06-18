NIIT Foundation, UNICEF-linked platform to offer digital literacy courses to 5,000 women

Mumbai, Jun 18 (PTI) Not-for-profit organisation NIIT Foundation on Tuesday said it has partnered with YuWaah platform of UNICEF to offer digital literacy courses to more than 5,000 young women by the end of 2024.

The primary goal of the programme is to provide skilling to employment pathways to young people, especially women from tier II and III cities and from marginalised backgrounds, NIIT Foundation said in a statement.

The digital literacy courses will be provided through the United Nations agency's Passport 2 Earning (P2E) portal. The P2E programme, which has learners from all states of India, is currently expanding in three districts in Odisha and two districts in Jharkhand.

"The transition to the digital world has enabled the need to promote digital and data literacy, equipping individuals to navigate the world around them," NIIT Foundation Director Sapna Moudgil said.

UNICEF chief of YuWaah Dhuwarakha Sriram said, "Equipping young women, especially those from less privileged backgrounds, with relevant skills to enter the workforce in some capacity is critical. We are delighted to partner with NIIT Foundation." YuWaah (Generation Unlimited/GenU) is a UNICEF-initiated multi-stakeholder global platform, that aims to prepare young people to transition from education and learning to productive work and active citizenship. PTI SM RSY