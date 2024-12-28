Nikam to represent govt in Kalyan kidnapping-murder case; chargesheet in 30 days: BJP leader

Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that renowned lawyer Ujjwal Nikam would represent the govt in the case involving the kidnapping and murder of a 12-year-old girl from Kalyan, according to a BJP leader.

He has promised strict and swift action in the case and directed the Thane police commissioner to ensure that the chargesheet is filed within 30 days, said BJP vice president Amarjeet Mishra.

The child’s parents, Mishra and Kalyan East MLA Sulbha Gaikwad met the CM on Saturday. The family, which lives in Kalyan, shared their pain and demanded justice for their daughter.

Fadnavis assured the girl’s parents of all support and emphasised that strict action would be taken against all those responsible for the crime, said Mishra.

The girl was allegedly kidnapped from Kolsewadi in Kalyan on Monday afternoon when she was playing outside her house. The body was found on Tuesday morning at Bapgaon near Bhiwandi in Thane district.

While the CM said Nikam would be given the case, he also instructed the Thane police commissioner to ensure that the family feels completely safe, according to Mishra.

Nikam has appeared as the special public prosecutor in some of the country’s most high-profile cases, including the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts and the trial of Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist apprehended after the 26/11 attacks.

“The CM said the family need not fear anyone. If anyone tries to harass the family, strict action will be taken against them. He further assured that the culprits would not be able to come out of jail and would face the harshest punishment,” Mishra told the media after the meeting.

The police have arrested the main accused Vishal Gawli, his wife and another person in the case.

Mishra said, “This case is not just about one family but a matter of security and justice for all daughters.” The Thane Police on Thursday also added charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to the First Information Report (FIR). PTI MR NR