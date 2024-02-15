Nikhil Joshi appointed as MD of Boeing Defence India

New Delhi: US aerospace major Boeing on Thursday announced the appointment of Nikhil Joshi as managing director of Boeing Defence India (BDI), saying it is aimed at strengthening the company's operations and accelerated growth strategy in the country.

Advertisment

Based in New Delhi, Joshi will lead current and future programmes for BDI to enhance the mission readiness and modernisation of India's defence forces, the company said.

Joshi has more than 25 years of aerospace and defence industry experience, including over two decades of service with the Indian armed forces in the aviation branch of the Indian Navy.

Prior to joining Boeing, Joshi served as the country manager for Eaton Aerospace where he was responsible for growing the business footprint for Eaton in India.

Advertisment

He has more than 4,000 hours of flying experience on various Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft and has commanded both frontline ships and air squadrons.

"We are delighted to welcome Nikhil to our team. His wealth of experience and strong leadership will drive our growth strategy in India and strengthen our commitment to continue serving our defence customers in the country," Scott Carpendale, vice president, of Asia Pacific, Boeing Global Services ' Government Services (BGS-GS), said.

Reporting to Salil Gupte, president, of Boeing India and South Asia, Joshi will work in close collaboration with Boeing Defense, Space and Security (BDS) and Boeing Global Services (BGS), the company said in a statement.

Advertisment

"Efficient solutions, timely support, and flawless execution are critical elements of BDI's commitment to our customers and the Indian aerospace and defence industry," Gupte said.

Boeing's commitment to India includes an engagement spanning over eight decades.

Presently, India operates 11 C-17s, 22 AH-64 Apaches (with six more on order), 15 CH-47 Chinooks, 12 P-8Is, 3 VVIP aircraft (737 airframes), and two Head of State aircraft (777 airframes), all of which are Boeing platforms.

India is at the front and centre of Boeing's business plans and is one of the largest defence markets for Boeing, the company said.

BDI serves as a local entity, offering comprehensive life cycle solutions for government and defence customers in India.