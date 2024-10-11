Nikki Yadav murder case: Father deposes, says she was married to accused

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The father of a woman, who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend who stuffed her body in a fridge in southwest Delhi in February 2023, recently deposed in a court here and claimed they were married.

The father alleged that police had seized the marriage certificate of her deceased daughter and accused Sumit Gehlot from her rented accommodation.

The Delhi police chargesheeted Gehlot and five others in the case which is at the stage of prosecution evidence.

The police had initially claimed the accused had confessed to killing the woman because she was pressuring him to not marry somebody else as desired by his family.

According to the police, the woman opposed the Gehlot's impending marriage arranged by his family, and he killed her after failing to convince her to allow him to marry someone else.

The police later said Yadav and Gehlot married each other in 2020.

On October 9, the father deposed before additional sessions judge Gurmohina Kaur saying he received a call from police on February 14, 2023, that his daughter's body was recovered in Mitraun village and that the body was handed over to him, after post mortem, the next day.

"On February 18, 2023, I was again called by police officials... one marriage certificate of accused Sahil and Nikki and one notebook were found. Nikki's handwriting was there in the notebook, which I identified. The marriage certificate and notebook were seized by police," he stated.

The matter has been posted for hearing on November 16.

Gehlot was arrested on February 14, while his father Virender Singh, cousins and friends were arrested three subsequently.