Nikunj Srivastava named senior adviser to ED of World Bank

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Nikunj Kumar Srivastava has been appointed as senior adviser to the executive director (ED) of World Bank in the US as part of key foreign postings approved by the Centre on Wednesday.

Srivastava is a 1998-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Srivastava's appointment to the post of senior adviser to the ED, World Bank, Washington DC for a period of three years, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

He has been appointed in place of Gujarat-cadre IAS officer Rajeev Topno.

Ashutosh Jindal, a 1995-batch IAS officer of Tripura cadre, has been named minister (economic) in the Embassy of India, Washington DC in place of Ravi Kota, the order said.

Hrisheekesh Arvind Modak, a 2008-batch IAS officer of Manipur cadre, has been appointed as adviser to the ED, World Bank, Washington DC.

Modak, who was working as director in the Prime Minister's Office, will succeed Rajender Kumar, a 2004-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre.

Anshika Arora, a 2010-batch Indian Economic Service (IES) officer, will be counsellor (services), Permanent Mission of India (PMI), World Trade Organization (WTO), Geneva.

Arora has been appointed to the post for three years, the order said.

Ashutosh Salil, a 2010-batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, has been appointed to the post of adviser (industry & engineering), Embassy of India, Brussels for a period of three years, it added.

Prasanth Chandran, a 2007-batch IES officer, will be director in Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Secretariat, Dhaka, the order said.