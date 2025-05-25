Nilambur by-poll: Both ruling LDF, opposition UDF optimistic about outcome

Thiruvananthapuram, May 25 (PTI) With the Election Commission announcing June 19 as the date for the by-election to Nilambur assembly constituency in Malappuram district, the ruling Left Democratic Front and opposition UDF in Kerala are working overtime to fix their candidates for the seat.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan told reporters here that the by-election result will be the first step forward for the ruling LDF in its march towards securing a third term in the state in next year's assembly elections.

He said the people will judge the ‘opportunistic politics’ of P V Anvar, who won twice from the segment with LDF support and then switched sides to the UDF.

“We will certainly improve our position in the by-election with the support of the people, overcoming the role of Judas played out by Anvar,” he said.

KPCC president Sunny Joseph said the UDF is a united force and is confident of a victory in Nilambur. The front had begun preparations for the by-poll well in advance, and the candidate will be announced soon, he said.

He said Anvar, who had already pledged support to the UDF, will have a key role in the by-poll. “His experience and popular support will help the front,” he said.

Opposition leader in the Kerala assembly, V D Satheesan, also said the UDF is well set to face the election. The candidate will be announced very soon after discussions with leaders.

“The LDF will stand trial before the people for their nine years of misrule," Satheesan said.

Anvar, whose resignation as MLA after differences with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paved the way for the by-poll, said it will be a “fight between people of Kerala and Pinarayism.” Stating that his support to UDF was ‘unconditional,’ Anvar said he will back any candidate named by the UDF for the seat.

“The common people and comrades will come forward to resist the anti-people policies of this government. The UDF will have to just stand behind them,” he said.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the party’s core committee will meet soon to fix a candidate for the by-election.

As per the Election Commission notification, the last date for filing of nomination for the by-poll is June 2. The results are to be announced on June 23. PTI MVG MVG ADB