Nilambur bypoll: Over 2.3 lakh voters, tight security in place ahead of June 19 vote

Malappuram (Kerala), Jun 11 (PTI) More than 2.32 lakh people are set to vote in the Nilambur Assembly by-election on June 19, District Collector and Election Officer V R Vinod said on Wednesday.

The final voter list includes 1,13,613 men, 1,18,760 women and 8 transgender persons, with 7,787 first-time voters, 373 overseas voters, and 324 service voters, he told a press conference in Nilambur.

Home voting has begun for elderly and differently-abled people. Out of 2,302 voters with disabilities and 1,370 above the age of 85, about 1,254 have opted to vote from home.

Postal voting started on Monday and will continue till June 16.

A total of 263 polling stations--including 59 new ones and three in forest areas for tribal voters--will be open from 7 am to 6 pm on polling day.

Mock polling will begin at 5.30 am. Webcasting will be done at all stations, and 14 sensitive booths will have extra security.

Officials said 91 counting officials and seven assistant returning officers have been appointed.

Meanwhile, police in Kerala have completed security arrangements for the by-election.

District police chief R Vishwanath said around 1,200 police personnel will be deployed, including CISF, CAPF, and Armed Police Battalion forces.

Patrol teams, Quick Response Teams, and border check-posts are already active.

In Maoist-affected and other sensitive areas, special arrangements have been made under the Centre’s "Special Bandobast Scheme".

Security has been tightened at Chungathara Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School, which will serve as the strong room and counting centre, police said.

Meanwhile, police have stepped up enforcement under the Model Code of Conduct.

So far, 284 complaints have been resolved. Cyber teams are monitoring online platforms for violations, and strict action will be taken against offenders.

Since the code came into effect, police have seized cannabis, MDMA, liquor, Rs 29 lakh in unaccounted cash, hashish oil, heroin, and parts of a country-made gun.

All election offences will be dealt with under the Representation of the People Act and new criminal laws under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police chief said. PTI TGB TGB ROH