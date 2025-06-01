Nilambur bypoll: P V Anvar announces his candidature

Malappuram (Kerala), Jun 1 (PTI) Trinamool Congress (TMC) state convener P V Anvar on Sunday announced that he would contest in the upcoming Nilambur bypoll, scheduled to be held on June 19.

Announcing his candidature during a press conference here, the TMC leader said he would file his nomination papers on Monday.

The two-time MLA said he had never intended to contest the bypoll, but he was forced to take the decision this morning as the Congress-led UDF declared that they have "closed their doors".

During his lengthy address, Anvar lashed out at opposition leader V D Satheesan and equated him with Adolf Hitler.

He alleged that though the UDF had unitedly taken a decision to make him and the TMC part of the front, Satheesan was never ready to announce the front's decision.

Anvar further charged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was the one who had warned Satheesan not to include him in the UDF.

"Vijayan has threatened to field a stronger candidate in Satheesan's constituency, Paravur, in the 2026 Assembly polls and defeat him," he said, adding that it has forced Satheesan to keep him away from the UDF.

He accused Satheesan of destroying the Congress state unit by sidelining veteran leaders and implementing "Hitlerism" within the party.

"As the UDF led by Satheesan has closed doors before us, the TMC has no other option. So, we are going to fight the election... I will file the nomination tomorrow," Anvar said.

He said other details would be discussed and finalised later.

"I won't lick the feet of Satheesan anymore. My decision is to fight," he said.

He said the Congress-led UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath would not succeed in the bypoll as he was not capable of opposing "Pinarayism".

He also criticised ruling LDF nominee M Swaraj and said his secular outlook was fake.

The TMC convenor further claimed his life is under threat from the political nexus involving CM Vijayan, LoP Satheesan and RSS.

In an emotional appeal to the people of Nilambur, Anvar also said he is seeking a mandate again, pointing out the development and welfare programmes implemented in the last nine years in the constituency.

Anvar quit as MLA last year following his differences with CM Vijayan and the ruling CPI (M).

Earlier in the day, the BJP nominated Mohan George as its candidate for the by-election.

The main contest in the bypoll is between CPI (M) state secretariat member M Swaraj, and the Congress nominee Aryadan Shoukath.

The by-election is scheduled for June 19 and June 2 is the last date for filing of nominations.