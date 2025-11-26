Nilesh Rane alleges cash distribution by BJP in Malvan; Shelar denies charge

Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane on Wednesday alleged that bags of cash meant for distribution to voters were found at the home of a BJP worker in Malvan in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district ahead of the December 2 local body elections.

The allegations, denied by the BJP, added to the simmering tension between the two allies in the state government.

Nilesh Rane, who belongs to the party headed by deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, claimed to have conducted a "sting operation".

"I found a bag of money inside the house. I also recorded a video. There are three to four more bags, and this is how the BJP is operating," said the MLA, whose father Narayan Rane and brother, state minister Nitesh Rane are with the BJP.

He also claimed that state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan had visited Malvan two days ago.

BJP minister Ashish Shelar termed Nilesh's allegations as false.

Following the "sting operation", election officials and police reached the BJP's worker's house. He claimed that the money was meant for his business and had nothing to do with the elections.

Voting for municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Maharashtra is set to take place on December 2. PTI ND KRK