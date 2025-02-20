Nilgai, only jaguar at Delhi zoo die due to age-related complications, say authorities

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) A nilgai and the only jaguar at the Delhi Zoo have died in the past week due to age-related complications, officials said on Thursday.

The jaguar died on February 19 and the nilgai on February 13 after prolonged treatment. The jaguar was 22 years old while the nilgai was aged 15 years.

Delhi Zoo director Sanjeet Kumar confirmed the deaths and said both the animals were under expert medical care but succumbed due to natural causes.

“Jaguars in the wild have a lifespan of 12 to 15 years, while in captivity they typically live up to 20 years. This one was already beyond that age and we had been monitoring its health closely," he said.

Following the jaguar's death, the zoo plans to acquire another through an animal exchange programme with other zoos in India. "Jaguars are part of our collection and we have the necessary enclosure. We will work towards bringing one soon," Kumar added.

The deaths are the latest in a series of recent fatalities at the Delhi Zoo.

In January, a female Sangai deer died following a fight with a male of its species and another nilgai sustained injuries in a similar incident.

On January 2, a one-horned rhinoceros brought from Assam Zoo died under mysterious circumstances. On December 28, a nine-month-old white tiger cub succumbed to "traumatic shock and acute pneumonia".

Meanwhile, sources at Delhi Zoo expressed concerns over the management of the facility, stating that aggressive male animals were not adequately separated during the mating season which may have led to violent altercations.

However, zoo officials maintain that efforts are being made to improve animal welfare and care.

Established in November 1959, the Delhi Zoo is home to over 96 species of animals and birds and serves as a model zoo for the country. PTI NSM NSM NSD NSD