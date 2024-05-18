Nilgiri Mountain train service cancelled due to earth slip on track

Chennai, May 18 (PTI) The Nilgiri Mountain Railway train service has been cancelled on Saturday owing to earth slip between Kallar - Hillgrove railway stations.

Mud and boulders fell on the rail line, obstructing traffic. “Hence, a train service of the NMR has been cancelled,” a release from the railway said.

An earth slip occurred between Kallar – Hillgrove railway stations of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, Train No.06136 Mettupalayam – Udagamandalam train, scheduled to leave Mettupalayam at 7.10 am, has been cancelled on May 18, the release said.

Passengers of the cancelled train service will be given full refund of the ticket fare, it added. PTI JSP ROH