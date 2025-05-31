Nilmabur bypoll: minor conflict between LDF, UDF supporters during roadshow

Malappuram(Kerala), May 31 (PTI) The roadshows carried out by the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the opposition Congress-headed UDF in Nilambur as part of the campaign for upcoming bypoll ended up in minor conflict on Saturday.

The roadshows of both sides came face to face while moving through the city and resulted in some push-and-pull and shouting of slogans against each other.

The police quickly intervened to stop it from escalating.

The UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath, accompanied by other leaders were in open-top vehicle on their way to the taluk office to file his nomination papers. Hundreds of UDF supporters, including Kerala Student Union (KSU) activists, were part of the roadshow.

The LDF roadshow was held to welcome its candidate -- M Swaraj -- to Nilambur, who arrived here on Saturday.

Hundreds of LDF supporters showed their support for Swaraj from the railway station here with party flags and balloons of red and white colours.

From the station, he continued the roadshow through the city in a vehicle covered with party and candidate banners.

The UDF had named Shoukath, son of party veteran and former state minister Aryadan Muhammed, as its candidate right after the bypoll was announced and the LDF decided its candidate on Friday.

The NDA is yet to announce its candidate with the last date for filing nominations is June 2.