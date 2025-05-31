Nilmabur bypoll: Minor conflict between LDF, UDF workers; Shoukath files nomination

Malappuram (Kerala), May 31 (PTI) The campaign for the Nilambur bypoll on Saturday saw the LDF according a grand welcome to its candidate, the UDF nominee filing his nomination and a brief clash between supporters of both sides when their respective roadshows passed-by each other.

Congress-led UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath led a huge roadshow, atop an open-roof vehicle along with other senior party leaders, through the Nilambur city to the taluk office where he filed his nomination papers in the afternoon.

Hundreds of UDF supporters, including Kerala Student Union (KSU) activists, were part of the roadshow, carrying flags of the party and holding up placards of Shoukath's picture.

On the other side, the CPI(M)-led LDF accorded a grand welcome to its candidate -- M Swaraj -- when he arrived here close to noon.

Swaraj was welcomed at the railway station here by a huge crowd of LDF supporters carrying party flags and balloons of red and white and subsequently, he held a roadshow on a vehicle covered with party and candidate banners.

Both sides came face to face while moving through the city and it resulted in a brief clash and push-and-pull between them. They also shouted slogans against each other.

The police quickly intervened to stop it from escalating.

The UDF had named Shoukath, son of party veteran and former state minister Aryadan Muhammed, as its candidate after the bypoll was announced and the LDF decided its candidate on Friday.

The NDA is yet to announce its candidate with the last date for filing nominations is June 2. PTI HMP HMP KH