NIM mountaineers climb 11 unscaled peaks in border region of Mana

Dehradun, Oct 28 (PTI) A team of 20 mountaineers led by Colonel Anshuman Bhadauria has created history, scaling 11 previously unscaled and unnamed peaks in the border region of Mana in eight days.

Colonel Bhadauria is the principal of Uttarkashi-based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering.

The team planned its ascent overcoming harsh weather, high winds, snow and fluctuating temperatures, NIM Registrar Praveen Kumar said.

The team climbed five 6,000-metre high mountains in just eight hours and reached the summits of all 11 peaks in eight days creating two new records in the history of mountaineering, he said.

"This accomplishment not only highlights the technical prowess and physical fitness of the team members but also their remarkable teamwork and determination," Kumar said.

Located close to the India-China border in Chamoli district, Mana is known as the gateway to the Himalayas and has long attracted adventurers. The peaks remained unscaled because of the rugged and untamed nature of the area, the university official said.

"This expedition is significant for several reasons. It showcases the unexplored beauty of the Mana region, serves as an inspiration to aspiring mountaineers and adds a proud chapter to India’s mountaineering legacy," he said.

The expedition began on July 1 and concluded on August 7.

Capt G Santosh Kumar, Instructors Rakesh rana, Vinod Gusain, Saurav Singh, Aanup Panwar, Hajari Lal, Bahadur Paan, Ravindra Singh, Ajeet Rawat, Navprabhat, Himashu Joshi, Pankaj Panwar, Munendra Rana, and Surya Rawat were part of the team. PTI ALM ALM VN VN