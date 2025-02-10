NIMAS team completes first-ever 1,040 km Brahmaputra rafting expedition

Guwahati, Feb 10 (PTI) A team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), Dirang, has successfully completed the first-ever rafting expedition along the entire 1,040 km stretch of the Brahmaputra River, an official release said on Monday.

The expedition, led by NIMAS director Col. Ranveer Singh Jamwal, began at Gelling village in Arunachal Pradesh and concluded at Hatsingimari in Assam. The journey was undertaken with sponsorship from the ministry of defence.

The expedition took a total of 28 days, involving 25 days of intense rafting and three days for equipment maintenance.

The team navigated through some of the most challenging stretches of the Brahmaputra, including dangerous Class 4 and 5 rapids in Arunachal Pradesh, such as Ningging, Palsi, Tooth Fairy, and Kodak.

In the Assam leg, the team dealt with massive currents, unpredictable river dynamics, and vast stretches of the river, which presented a unique challenge in maintaining their course.

The team consisted of nine rafters and 14 administrative and support staff and also included local rafters from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam who joined the team to navigate the river's challenging sections.

During the expedition, the team interacted with local communities living along the river, including indigenous tribes such as the Memba, Adi, Mishing, and Bodo.

These exchanges provided valuable insights into the region's rich cultural heritage and its close connection to the Brahmaputra River, the release added.

The success of this journey highlights the potential of adventure tourism in India, particularly in the northeastern region and also showcases the resilience and determination of the team, which overcame significant challenges to accomplish a feat never before attempted, the release added.

NIMAS is dedicated to promoting adventure sports and training people across various disciplines.