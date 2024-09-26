NIMAS team scales 20,942 ft high virgin peak in Arunachal, names it after 6th Dalai Lama

Guwahati, Sep 26 (PTI) A team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) scaled an unnamed and unclimbed 20,942 ft high peak in Arunachal Pradesh and decided to name the summit after the 6th Dalai Lama Tsangyang Gyatso.

NIMAS, located at Dirang in Arunachal Pradesh, functions under the Ministry of Defence.

The 15-day expedition to scale the peak is one of the most technically challenging summits in the region with sheer ice walls, treacherous crevasses and a 3 km long glacier in the Gorichen range of Arunachal Pradesh Himalayas in Tawang-West Kameng region, a defence release said on Thursday.

The 15-member team, led by Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal, has decided to name the summit "Tsangyang Gyatso Peak" after the 6th Dalai Lama who was born in 1682 in the region of Mon Tawang.

Naming the peak after the 6th Dalai Lama is a tribute to his timeless wisdom and his profound contributions to the Monpa community and beyond, the release stated.

NIMAS has informed the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) about the ascent and the decision to name the peak.

Formalities for naming the peak are being completed to ensure that "Tsangyang Gyatso Peak" is recognized on the official map. PTI DG NN