NIMHANS and AFMC sign MoU for collaborative research and training

Bengaluru, Mar 18 (PTI) The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) for collaborative research and training.

Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, Director General of AFMS signed the MoU with the NIMHANS in Bengaluru in the presence of Director Dr Prathima Murthy, officials said.

"This landmark agreement aims to foster collaborative research and training in the fields of mental health and neurosciences, strengthening the partnership between the two premier institutions," the NIMHANS said, in a statement.

The MoU paves the way for joint academic initiatives, faculty exchange programmes, and research projects addressing critical healthcare challenges, ensuring advancements in patient care and scientific innovation.

According to NIMHANS, with this collaboration, AFMS and NIMHANS will work together on state-of-the-art approaches to mental healthcare, neurosciences, forensic psychiatry, community psychiatry, and primary care psychiatry.

The partnership will also explore funding opportunities from key government agencies to drive impactful research and training programmes.

"This initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing mental health services and fostering a robust healthcare system for both civilian and armed forces personnel," it added. PTI AMP ROH