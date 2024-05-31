NIMHANS awarded WHO's Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion for 2024

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The WHO has awarded NIMHANS, Bengaluru, an institute of national importance under the Union Health Ministry, the Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion for 2024.

Established by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019, the Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion recognises individuals, institutions and/or government or non-government organisations that have demonstrated remarkable contributions to health promotion.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, on the award and said it is "a recognition of India's efforts in inclusive health care".

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra congratulated NIMHANS and also expressed his happiness at the recognition of India's efforts and pioneering work in the field of mental health.

NIMHANS Director Dr Pratima Murthy said, "We are immensely proud to receive the prestigious Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion at this juncture of our institutional journey." "This award is not only a recognition of our past and present achievements but also a validation to the enduring legacy and vision that has guided NIMHANS since its inception. It reinforces our resolve to continue our mission of promoting mental health and wellbeing, making a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve," she said. PTI PLB SZM