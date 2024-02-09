NIMHANS bags WHO Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion

Bengaluru, Feb 9 (PTI) Bengaluru-based National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) has been awarded the Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion for 2024 by the World Health Organisation, the hospital said on Friday.

Advertisment

The award, established by WHO in 2019, recognises individuals, institutions, governmental or non-governmental organisations that have demonstrated remarkable contributions to health promotion.

In a statement, NIMHANS said the award is a testament to the institute's dedication and outstanding contributions to promoting mental health and well-being. It has been at the forefront of mental health and neurosciences, championing innovative approaches to research, education, and patient care.

"It has been instrumental in initiating and implementing avant-garde mental health programmes that address the needs of diverse populations. Its efforts in integrating mental health care into general health care, developing community-based strategies, and pioneering digital health interventions have been recognised globally," it said.

Advertisment

This accolade arrives at a particularly momentous time for NIMHANS, as the institute celebrates 50 years of its formation and the 70th anniversary of its precursor, the All India Institute of Mental Health (AIIMH).

"We are immensely proud to receive the prestigious Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion at this juncture of our institutional journey," said Dr Pratima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS.

"This award is not only a recognition of our past and present achievements but also a validation to the enduring legacy and vision that has guided NIMHANS since its inception. It reinforces our resolve to continue our mission of promoting mental health and well-being – making a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve," she said. PTI AMP KH