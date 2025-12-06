NIMHANS-like institutes needed across country: Minister Sharan Prakash Patil

Bengaluru, Dec 6 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Saturday called for renewed efforts and innovation to tackle neurovascular diseases, infections and a widening range of mental health challenges.

Speaking at the 28th convocation of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) here, he acknowledged ongoing and emerging concerns, including a rise in psychiatric and psychological disorders.

Patil said the state government has proposed setting up NIMHANS-like institutes in Mysuru and Kalaburagi to strengthen regional access to specialised care.

"Not only in Karnataka, but NIMHANS-like institutions should be established across the country," the Medical Education Minister said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also attended the event virtually from New Delhi.

Announcing key infrastructure plans, Patil said land provided by the state government, along with approval from the Union Finance Ministry, will enable the construction of a new north campus at Kyalasanahalli, Bengaluru, to function as a polytrauma centre for augmenting critical care services.

He thanked the Finance Minister for sanctioning a new Outpatient Department (OPD) complex at NIMHANS.

He further highlighted the need to address urban mental health issues, maternal and child mental health concerns, teenage suicides, substance use disorders and geriatric mental health services.

Underscoring Karnataka’s role as a partner in neurological care, Patil said the state operates two Tele-MANAS cells at NIMHANS and Dharwad and is implementing the Karnataka Brain Health Initiative (Ka-BHI) with NIMHANS as the apex centre.

The Tele-MANAS (Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States) toll-free helpline numbers 14416 or 1-800-891-4416 offer multi-language support and have been pivotal in facilitating communication between callers and mental health professionals.

Launched by the government in October 2022 to enhance mental health service nationwide, the programme operates 51 Tele-MANAS cells across all states and Union territories.

Reassuring the institute and its alumni of continued support, Patil said the state government would remain open to discussion, collaboration and assistance to strengthen mental health and neurosciences in Karnataka and across the country. PTI AMP SSK