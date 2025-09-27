NIMHANS to host international meet on psychosocial support in disaster management

Bengaluru, Sep 27 (PTI) National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) announced on Saturday that the First International Conference on Psychosocial Support and Mental Health Services in Disaster Management to begin on October 10.

The event aims to foster global collaboration, knowledge exchange, and capacity building in the psychosocial dimensions of disaster management, it said.

According to NIMHANS, this conference, to be held from October 10 to 12, themed "Beyond the Rubble: Building Resilience through Psychosocial Support", will be held in a hybrid format, combining in-person sessions at the NIMHANS Convention Centre in Bengaluru with virtual participation from across the globe.

The three-day program will feature keynote addresses by eminent global experts, dynamic panel discussions, compelling case studies, policy dialogues, scientific papers and poster presentations, and an NGO exhibition space.

"It will address a broad range of critical topics, including climate change and its psychosocial impacts, trauma-informed care, psychological first aid, strategies for strengthening community resilience, approaches to support vulnerable populations, and innovations in digital mental health interventions," it said, in a statement.

The programme is to be hosted by the Department of Psychosocial Support in Disaster Management of NIMHANS.

Abstract submissions are open until September 25, offering researchers, practitioners, and students an opportunity to contribute and showcase their work. Selected abstracts will be presented through oral and poster sessions, with awards recognising outstanding contributions, it added.