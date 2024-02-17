NIMHANS to organise mega mental health campaign on Feb 20

Bengaluru, Feb 17 (PTI) The Department of Mental Health Education of National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences here has announced that it will collaborate with others to hold a mega fair on mental health awareness on February 20 titled 'Mental Health Santhe 2.0'.

In a release on Saturday, NIMHANS said this event is the first-of-its-kind as it focuses on mental health which is often overlooked in developing countries.

NIMHANS said that in response to the challenges posed by mental health literacy and societal stigma, NIMHANS is taking a bold step forward with "Mental Health Santhe 2.0." This unique initiative aims to bridge the gap in mental health needs within the community, fostering increased knowledge about available services, reducing stigma, preventing suicides and enhancing mental health literacy.

"Collaborating with prominent mental health organisations and community partners, the event will witness the participation of key stakeholders, including Augmenta Health, Richmond Fellowship Society India, QPR Institute India, Nikisa Dementia Village and Alzheimer Hospital, Idare private limited and many more," the institute said.

Moreover, numerous departments within NIMHANS, such as the Department of Mental Health Education, Centre for Brain Research, Psychiatry, and others, will join hands to provide an extensive array of mental health information and resources. PTI AMP SDP SS