Nine acquitted in 2017 attempted dacoity, firing case in Thane

Thane, Feb 22 (PTI) A special court in Thane district has acquitted nine persons booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for an attempted dacoity and firing incident in 2017, citing a lack of incriminating evidence against them.

Special Judge V G Mohite acquitted the accused of charges under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 395 (dacoity), and 397 (robbery with attempt to cause death) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and provisions of the MCOCA.

A copy of the order dated February 17 was made available on Sunday.

The prosecution alleged that on July 22, 2017, the accused intercepted a jeep carrying Rs 7 lakh in cash belonging to a wine shop in Bhiwandi and fired at the vehicle, injuring three employees while the driver managed to speed away, preventing the theft.

The court found the evidence linking the accused to the crime insufficient.

The judge noted minor discrepancies in witness testimonies.

The court observed that the accused did not have the opportunity to snatch the cash bag from the hands of the injured persons, and no money was stolen from the vehicle.

While weapons and cash were recovered from an absconding accused, the judge ruled that this was not incriminating against the others.

The trial against the absconding accused, Raju Shetty, has been separated.