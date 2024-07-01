Nine arrested for online fraud in Jharkhand

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Jul 1 (PTI) The Jharkhand Police on Monday arrested nine people for alleged internet fraud, from Dhanbad district, a senior official said.

They were arrested from a rented flat in the district.

Senior Superintendent of Police Hrudeep P Janardhanan told reporters that 29 mobile phones and five laptops were among the items recovered from the flat.

“The arrested cyber criminals were duping people in the name of online games and closure of debit and credit cards,” he said.

Further investigation is underway.