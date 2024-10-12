Nine arrested for raising slogans near Durga puja pandal released on bail

Kolkata, Oct 12 (PTI) The police on Saturday evening released nine young men arrested from near a Durga puja pandal here while raising slogans seeking justice over the rape-murder of a doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, after they were granted bail by the Calcutta High Court.

They were greeted with garlands and sweets by their anxious relatives and friends following their release from Rabindra Sarobar police station in south Kolkata.

The high court, in a special sitting on Friday, granted interim bail till November 15 to the nine men, on petitions by the parents of two of them. Some of the arrested persons are claimed to be university students.

The chief judicial magistrate (in charge), Alipore had on October 10 remanded them to police custody until October 17.

The high court has, in its order granting bail, directed that these persons will not create any disturbance near Durga puja pandals.

It directed that all demonstrations should be held peacefully, at least 200 metres away from the puja pandals. PTI AMR RG