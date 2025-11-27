Nine arrested for running fake bail racket inside court premises in UP's Mau

Mau (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police busted a fake bail racket operating inside the court here on Thursday and arrested nine individuals, including three women, officials said.

These individuals allegedly help the accused persons to secure bail on a contract basis by misusing the judicial process, they said.

The gang had been active for a long time, closely tracking accused who failed to arrange sureties for getting bail during court appearances, police said.

The gang would then offer instant bail through fake or unverified sureties in exchange for money, police said.

Police suspicion grew after several accused in serious cases secured bail unusually quickly, an official statement issued here said.

A detailed inquiry revealed a network of professional "bailers" who neither knew the accused nor had any legitimate identity or property documents to support their surety claims, police said.

City Circle Officer Anjani Kumar Pandey said the operation was launched on the instructions of Superintendent of Police Ilamaran G, who ordered a special verification drive of bailers.

The probe found that many sureties were using forged documents and concealing their real identity, Pandey said.

Based on the findings, an FIR was registered at the city police station against nine individuals from Mau and neighbouring Ghazipur district for securing bail through fraudulent means.

Those arrested included -- Tara Devi alias Aanchal, Ramdhari, Chandrashekhar, Sumitra alias Bimal, Durg Vijay Singh, Misrilal, Ranjana alias Renu, Uday Bhan Yadav and Shankar -- he said.

Police said that more action will follow against those involved in organised, professional bail activities that mislead the police and judiciary. PTI COR ABN ABN SHS SHS