Nine Bangladeshi women held for illegal stay along with one who provided shelter

Thane, Jun 7 (PTI) Nine Bangladeshi women were arrested for allegedly overstaying in the country without valid documents, while one woman was held for helping them, a MBVV police official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip off, nine Bangladeshi women staying illegally in Shanti Nagar and Gita Nagar localities in Mira Road were held on Wednesday following a raid, the Naya Nagar police station official said.

"The woman who had given them shelter was also arrested. The owner of the house is wanted in the case. We have charged them under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Passport Act and Foreigners Act," the official said. PTI COR BNM