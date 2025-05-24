Nine Bangladeshis arrested in Assam

Morigaon (Assam), May 24 (PTI) Nine Bangladeshis staying illegally in India were arrested in Assam's Morigaon district on Saturday, police said.

All of them had been declared as foreign nationals by the Foreigners Tribunal but had been evading arrest, they said.

"The Morigaon Border Police Branch conducted a secret operation and apprehended them from different locations in the district," they added.

Two each were apprehended from areas under Morigaon, Mikirbheta and Dharamtul police stations, and one each from Jagiroad, Mayong and Lahorighat police station areas.

Police said two of the arrested persons had approached the Gauhati High Court against the Tribunal verdict, but their appeals were overruled.

The arrested Bangladeshi nationals are currently undergoing interrogation by police, they added.