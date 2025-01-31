Nine Bangladeshis arrested in Thane district for illegal stay

Thane, Jan 31 (PTI) Nine Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from a chawl in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly staying in the country illegally, police said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided a chawl in the Thakur Pada area of Bhiwandi on Wednesday afternoon, arrested the group and booked the house owner who rented his premises to them, sub-inspector Rajendra Dongre of Kongaon police station said.

He said the accused failed to produce valid travel and stay documents, and the identity cards recovered from them were fabricated and obtained illegally.

The police seized six mobile phones worth Rs 70,000 from the accused, he said.

The official said a case has been registered under sections 336(2) (forgery) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Passport (Entry into India) Act while the house owner has also been made the co-accused.

He said further investigations are underway to find out how the accused entered India and whether they are part of a network of illegal immigrants.

Authorities have urged house owners to verify tenant documents before renting out their properties to avoid legal action. PTI COR ARU