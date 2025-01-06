Nine Bangladeshis staying illegally in Delhi deported: Police

New Delhi: Delhi Police has deported nine Bangladeshi nationals who were illegally staying in the national capital, an officer said on Monday.

They were caught during verification drives conducted by police.

Among the nine Bangladeshi nationals deported in January are those caught during verification drives in Jama Masjid and Nabi Karim areas, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said.

"They include Mohammad Iman Hossain, who entered India illegally after paying an agent, and Mohammad Sharmin Parvez, whose visa expired in October 2024. Others overstayed their visas and were attempting to acquire Indian identity documents," the officer said.

"We deported 14 (illegal immigrants) in the first week of January while five were deported last year," he added.

In 2024, five foreign nationals -- one Iranian and four Bangladeshis -- were deported by the central district police. All of them were presented before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which issued their deportation orders.