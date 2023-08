Aurangabad, Aug 28 (PTI) A offence has been registered against a prisoner and eight others for allegedly assaulting and threatening a jail official in Aurangabad, police said on Monday.

Accused Shahrukh Shaikh and the others hit and threatened on-duty Harsul jail official Pravin Beedkar on Sunday morning, he said.

They have been charged under IPC provisions for assault on government servant to stop from discharging his duty and other offences, the official added. PTI AW BNM BNM