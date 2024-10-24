Nine candidates file nominations for Assam bypolls

Guwahati, Oct 24 (PTI) Nine candidates on Thursday filed their nomination papers for bypolls to five assembly seats in Assam, an official statement said.
Four candidates submitted their papers for the Dholai assembly constituency, while two each filed the documents for Bongaigaon and Samaguri.
One candidate filed the nomination for Sidli.
No candidate filed their nominations for the Behali constituency, the statement said.
“The total number of nominations filed has so far reached 14,” it added.
Congress candidate from Samaguri Tanzil Hussain, son of Dhubri Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain, was among those who filed their papers during the day.
Ruling alliance partner UPPL nominee Nirmal Kumar Brahma also submitted his nomination for the Sidli seat.
The last day for filing nominations is Friday, while scrutiny will be done on October 28 and the last date of withdrawal is October 30.
The bypolls, scheduled for November 13, to the five assembly constituencies were necessitated following the election of the sitting MLAs to the Lok Sabha earlier this year. PTI SSG BDC