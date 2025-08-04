Nine children hospitalised after eating poisonous seeds in Karnataka

Chamarajanagara (Karnataka), Aug 4 (PTI) Nine children were hospitalised in the district after they fell sick from eating poisonous seeds, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Yeriyur village in Chamarajanagara district, where their parents came from Maharashtra to harvest sugarcane crops, they said.

On Sunday, some of these children apparently ate 'Maralekayi' (marking nut) and later complained of vomiting, following which they were rushed to a hospital here.

They are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital here and are said to be out of danger.

No complaint has been given by their parents in this regard yet, police said. PTI AMP ROH