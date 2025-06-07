Nine country-made bombs recovered from bag in Bengal's Purba Bardhaman

Kolkata, Jun 7 (PTI) Nine country-made bombs were recovered from an unclaimed bag in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, police said on Saturday.

Local residents first spotted the unclaimed bag in a field in the morning and alerted Jamalpur Police Station. A Bomb Disposal Squad was rushed to the spot, which safely defused the bombs on the Damodar riverbed, a police officer said.

A probe has been launched to ascertain how the bombs reached the location and who might have placed them there. Investigators are also trying to determine the motive behind leaving the explosives in a bag in a deserted area, the officer added. PTI BSM RG